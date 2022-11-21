Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett: Steelers Confidence Hasn't Wavered

Kenny Pickett says the Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking together following their latest loss.

PITTSBURGH -- In the midst of a 3-7 season that has become harder for the proud fanbase to bear week by week, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he is keeping a level head on his shoulders. He said his confidence is "fine" and that the score and record don't affect how hard he plays. 

"Listen, I'm going to sling it until the end," Pickett said. "My confidence level hasn't wavered. I'm extremely competitive and I hate to lose and it doesn't feel good sitting up here after a loss, that's for sure. We got to get things cleaned up and get back on track this next week."

He added that there is a shared sense of frustration in the locker room about the mounting losses, but Pickett says it hasn't divided the team. 

"No one's happy," Pickett said. "Obviously, no one wants to be in this situation but we're going to stick together and get back on track."

Pickett emphasized the importance of staying connected and supportive throughout the individual games themselves as well as longer stretches of underperformance. 

"In game, you're just playing the next play. You're going to have adversity throughout every game you play and its never going to be perfect, especially at this level. We're all working together and picking each other up trying to get to the ultimate goal, which is a victory at the end of the day."

