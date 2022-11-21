PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense and quarterback Kenny Pickett were able to connect with the highest-paid and most proven receiver, Diontae Johnson on the roster just four times in a 30-37 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. It resulted in clear frustration for Johnson, who just signed a multi-year extension worth north of $18 million per season and has yet to catch a touchdown through 10 games.

Pickett was asked why he was unable to find Johnson more often and for more yards during his postgame press conference and he cited the Bengals' scheme, which included plenty of double-teams on Johnson, as a reason why he was not much of a factor.

"With the coverage they were playing, I feel like they weren't letting Diontae get singled up," Pickett said. "That's frustrating when he's that good of a player, that talented and they try to take him out of the game."

He added that there are ways to get Johnson open that the Steelers will need to work on this week in practice.

"There's some things - maybe we move him around a bit more and get him in different spots to try and get him the ball," Pickett said. "But when they're playing a two-high shell and they have a safety over the top, it's tough."

