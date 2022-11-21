Skip to main content

Steelers WR George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie was involved in a large altercation late in the game.

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. 

The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd. 

Pickens was disqualified for his personal foul on the tackle of the onside kick. He appears to target the head and lean his helmet down on the play.

The rookie didn't get to finish his second-best game of the season, catching four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From Two All-Pros on IR

How Minkah Fitzpatrick Found Out About Appendicitis

Don't Get Stuck in Past With Steelers Offensive Line

Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19475608_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

New Thoughts on Kenny Pickett, Worries About Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475475_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Offense Has Given Up

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475462_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19476117_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475596_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett: Steelers Confidence Hasn't Wavered

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475978_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hold Top 10 Picks in First Two Rounds of NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475976_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs Bengals Takeaways: Can't Blame Offense For Loss

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19373878_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Frustrated With Place in Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein