Skip to main content
Player(s)
Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Three Contracts Officially Void for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on nearly $20 million in dead cap.

The contracts of Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron have officially voided, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers with $19.8 million in dead salary cap space, according to Spotrac. 

Ebron's contract leaves behind $3.904 million, Roethlisberger's $10.34 million and Smith-Schuster's $5.6 million. 

The Steelers still have roughly $32 million in available cap space this offseason, with the potential of adding up to roughly $30 million in restructures. 

On the other hand, Pittsburgh will be looking to extend Minkah Fitzpatrick and Diontae Johnson this offseason. Spotrac lists Fitzpatrick's calculated market value is $15.3 million. Johnson's is $15.6 million.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Would Marcus Mariota Benefit Steelers?

Read More

Steelers Trade for QB in ESPN's New Mock Draft

T.J. Watt Drops 11 Spots in PFF Top 101 Players

The T.J. Watt Disrespect Continues

Steelers Mock Draft: QB Added to the Mix

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings

USATSI_16604790_168388034_lowres
News

Three Contracts Officially Void for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
1 minute ago
USATSI_17443147_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Could Steelers Find Next QB in Carson Wentz?

By
Noah Strackbein and
Donnie Druin
4 hours ago
USATSI_17249281_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Considered Favorite to Land Colts QB Carson Wentz

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_15339759_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Would Marcus Mariota Benefit Steelers?

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
FE0c0zuUcAMLMQg
News

Pittsburgh Maulers Reveal Uniforms for 2022 Season

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17623173_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Trade Up for QB in ESPN’s New Mock Draft

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17477517_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt Drops 11 Spots in PFF Top 101 Players

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17477799_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

The T.J. Watt Disrespect Continues

By
Noah Strackbein and
Donnie Druin
Feb 17, 2022