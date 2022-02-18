Three Contracts Officially Void for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on nearly $20 million in dead cap.

The contracts of Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron have officially voided, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers with $19.8 million in dead salary cap space, according to Spotrac.

Ebron's contract leaves behind $3.904 million, Roethlisberger's $10.34 million and Smith-Schuster's $5.6 million.

The Steelers still have roughly $32 million in available cap space this offseason, with the potential of adding up to roughly $30 million in restructures.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh will be looking to extend Minkah Fitzpatrick and Diontae Johnson this offseason. Spotrac lists Fitzpatrick's calculated market value is $15.3 million. Johnson's is $15.6 million.

