Lamar Jackson Will Not Play Against Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not play Lamar Jackson as they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. The AFC North quarterback has been ruled out due to a knee injury, the team announced.

Jackson will leave his 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns on the sideline as he continues to recover. Meanwhile, the Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley to start his first game of the season, playing in his third in a row.

This season, Huntley is 27 of 32 for 187 yards and an interception. He's also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers will head into the game with three players questionable in T.J. Watt (ribs), Diontae Johnson (hip) and Malik Reed (back).

