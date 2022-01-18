Mike Tomlin Addresses Quarterback Situation in 2022

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not rule out Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins as their next starting quarterback, but feel an outside candidate will also be in the mix come next season.

Even if the Steelers role with one of their in-house quarterbacks in 2022, they plan to bring in a third option - at least. Tomlin said neither Rudolph or Haskins is set-in-stone to replace Ben Roethlisberger, but have enough potential to compete.

"Both guys, Mason and Dwayne have had their moments, but they'll have to prove that," Tomlin said. "Not only in the team development process but through playing itself. There are guys that start that I wouldn't characterize as every day starters. They'll be given an opportunity to establish themselves and there's going to be competition. There always is. But I think both guys have positioned themselves to fight that fight with what they've done from a work standpoint and a professionalism standpoint in 2021."

Reports throughout the season changed from the Steelers' feeling more comfortable with a veteran replacing Roethlisberger, then the anticipation was drafting a rookie to join the mix of Rudolph and Haskins. But straight from Tomlin himself, the Steelers' are looking at both.

"Right now, all options are on the table, but those decisions are inner-related based on our global needs and the totality of those global needs," Tomlin said. "I enjoy working with Kevin [Colbert] this time of year because we speak plain English. We need to improve our football team. There are two major ways that you do it, you do it through free agency and you do it through the draft.

"We have to look at what's available to us through the draft, positionally. We have to look at what's available to us potentially in free agency, positionally. And then we kind of bring those two discussions together and that kind of gives us a path to how we go about addressing our needs."

The Steelers will see a boost in cap space this season with the salary cap jumping $25 million from last season. However, they will also need to address contracts for players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Terrell Edmunds and others along with their quarterback position.

Tomlin also mentioned quarterback mobility and the importance of it as the Steelers embark on their search.

"Quarterback mobility is valued. Not only by me, but everyone," Tomlin said. "It's just a component of today's game and increasingly so."

