Mike Tomlin Offers Cryptic Response Regarding Coaching Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason could have more changes than led to believe.

In head coach Mike Tomlin's season-ending press conference, he offered an interesting response when asked about potential changes amongst the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff

"We are open to change where deemed appropriate," Tomlin said.

A broad and vague response when asked about the status of both offensive and defensive coordinators in Matt Canada and Keith Butler, respectively.

Reporters hounded Tomlin about whether or not Canada's offense was limited by personnel or whether the offense's struggles were more based on the team's scheme.

Simply put, he offered another crafty answer.

The Steelers offense was uninspiring as they finished last in the NFL in yards gained while also ranking towards the bottom amongst numerous other passing categories.

Part of this is because Ben Roethlisberger was on the backside of his career behind an offensive line that consisted of two rookies starters.

Regardless, there is no satisfaction from any aspect of the primary scoring avenue of this team, according to the 15-year head coach.

"I'm not expressing satisfaction with any component of it," Tomlin said. "I'm acknowledging that he brings things to the table that are attractive. We need to be better and we will be."

Regarding the team's backbone, it remains uncertain whether or not Keith Butler will return to coach the unit next season due to possible retirement.

There is a strong possibility that the organization will undergo significant changes given the tone and atmosphere of the year's final press conference.

