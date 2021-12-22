Mike Tomlin Says Steelers We're OK With Trading Melvin Ingram

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers traded outside linebacker Melvin Ingram for a sixth-round pick near the deadline, but it wasn't for schematic purposes.

The Steelers shipped their offseason-signing edge rusher eight games into his Pittsburgh career not because they wanted to, but because he wanted out.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the trade ahead of the Steelers' matchup with Ingram's new team, the Kansas City Chiefs. And he was frank about why the team made the decision to get rid of him.

"To be quite honest with you and blunt, Melvin no longer wanted to be here. And for us, we prefer volunteers as opposed to hostages and we believe that’s a formula that really allows us to come together in ways that you can’t measure," Tomlin said. "… That’s more of a function of us and the things that we value and less of a function of Kansas City, the things that they needed or the prospects of playing them later in the season."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

It's Time to Veer Away From Kenny Pickett to Steelers Talk

Diving Into Steelers *Very Real* Playoff Push

Seven Chiefs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Steelers Tight End Options Without Pat Freiermuth

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene