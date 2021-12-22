Skip to main content
    Diving Into the Steelers Playoff Push

    The chances, path and outside sources working to put the Pittsburgh Steelers in the postseason.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it a real possibility that they can make the postseason. How realistic is it from a breakdown standpoint? 

    The Steeler kept their season alive with a win over the Titans. Now, the question is whether or not they have the tools to carry this momentum into the postseason? 

    It won't be easy, and it won't be all just them who earn Pittsburgh's place in the playoffs. Take a deep dive at the scenarios the Steelers have in front of them. 

    What was Ben Roethlisberger doing on the steps of the tunnel during the second half? While the internet believes it was a sentimental moment, not everyone feels the same. 

    And did Chase Claypool get benched? 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

