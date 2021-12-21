Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Seven Chiefs Players Test Positive for COVID-19

    The Kansas City Chiefs COVID-19 outbreak continues.
    The Kansas City Chiefs added seven players to their Reserve/COVID-19 list, moving their total to 13. 

    On Tuesday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Blake Bell, linebacker Nick Bolton, cornerback Rashad Fenton, guard Kyle Long, tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Armani Watts test positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

    These seven players are added to the Chiefs' reserve list that already included tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon. 

    The Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. The Steelers have two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list;  defensive tackle Montavius Adams and practice squad offensive lineman Malcom Pridgeon. 

