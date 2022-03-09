Skip to main content
Mitchell Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky Open to Signing With Steelers

The free agent quarterback wouldn't minding joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is a hot topic of conversation regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. The former first-round pick has been labeled a potential signing for the black and gold, and could be an option to start in 2022.

Trubisky wouldn't minding signing with the Steelers, either. He recently spoke with Adam Schefter on his podcast, and said heading to Pittsburgh would "pretty cool."

"Pittsburgh is pretty close to home for me being from Cleveland," Trubisky said. "So that would be cool. I think it would be hard to get a lot of my family to switch into those colors, but I’ve been doing it just fine."

The quarterback just had his first child and has recently gotten married. Now, he'll explore free agency with a second chance as a starting quarterback, which could include Pittsburgh.

General manager Kevin Colbert said the Steelers will have four quarterbacks to start training camp. With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson both finding their 2022 homes, Pittsburgh could be looking at a name like Trubisky this spring.

