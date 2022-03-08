Skip to main content
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers Closes Door on Steelers Trade

The reigning MVP will not head to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers, ending the Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of landing the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Rodgers was deciding between the Packers, Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. According to reports, Pittsburgh had a trade in place for the reigning MVP.

The Steelers will return to finding their quarterback elsewhere. Right now, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are on the roster. Pittsburgh has said they will have at least four QBs during training camp. 

In the latest NFL Draft Bible mock, the Steelers find Pitt star Kenny Pickett in the first round. Other reports have linked them to Jimmy Garoppolo and free agent Mitchell Trubisky.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Will Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers

How Urgent is O-Line vs. D-Line for Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers Sets Deadline for Major Offseason Decision

Nik Bonitto Has the Attention of Steelers

T.J. Watt Hot Top at Day 4 of NFL Combine

Aaron RodgersPittsburgh SteelersGreen Bay Packers

USATSI_17409409_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Aaron Rodgers Closes Door on Steelers Trade

By Noah Strackbein20 seconds ago
USATSI_16686443_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Land Kenny Pickett in Latest Mock Draft

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1)
AllSteelers+

Pass Rushing 101 via 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

By Derrick Bell4 hours ago
USATSI_17600420_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Announces Official Salary Cap Number for 2022

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17477720_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (5)
Podcasts

NFL Combine Takeaways: How Urgent is O-Line vs. D-Line for Steelers?

By Derrick Bell and Donnie DruinMar 7, 2022
Pittsburgh Maulers Logo
News

Pittsburgh Maulers Release 2022 Schedule

By Noah StrackbeinMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17630224_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Can Fix So Many Problems With One Free Agent Signing

By Noah StrackbeinMar 7, 2022