Aaron Rodgers Closes Door on Steelers Trade

The reigning MVP will not head to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers, ending the Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of landing the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Rodgers was deciding between the Packers, Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. According to reports, Pittsburgh had a trade in place for the reigning MVP.

The Steelers will return to finding their quarterback elsewhere. Right now, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are on the roster. Pittsburgh has said they will have at least four QBs during training camp.

In the latest NFL Draft Bible mock, the Steelers find Pitt star Kenny Pickett in the first round. Other reports have linked them to Jimmy Garoppolo and free agent Mitchell Trubisky.

