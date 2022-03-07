Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: Steelers Will Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are prepared to push for Aaron Rodgers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have informed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' agent that they will make a trade offer for him, according to Pro Football Talk.

"If Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Steelers, it will all work out," PFT told 93.7 The Fan. "He'll be in Pittsburgh."

The Steelers are one of three teams reportedly on Rodgers' radar. Pittsburgh is joined by the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans as potential trade destinations. 

The Broncos have informed the Packers of a trade offer they will make, according to reports. Denver's deal includes two first-round picks.

Rodgers is expected to announce his decision by Tuesday, March 7. A return to the Packers is not out of the question, and the team is reportedly looking to hand him a new short-term contract.

