Najee Harris Defends Steelers OC Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one major question mark heading into the offseason and it's their decision on what to do at offensive coordinator.

With the Steelers' season ending, the team will now begin evaluating what they can improve on and who they must replace before next season. At the top of their list will be Matt Canada, but one prominent player isn't too sold on changing OCs.

Running back Najee Harris spoke after the team's Week 18 game and said the struggles the offense saw during the season weren't on Canada, and the problems those on the outside saw weren't all there.

"We all believe in Canada," Harris said. "Everybody's saying he called the same plays, but everybody calls the same plays. You can look at everybody everywhere. Everybody calls the same plays.

"All that play-calling stuff, I think that's just a coverup for just the lack of stuff that we were doing on the field as players," he continued. "I never bought into none of that. .. Cause I know at the end of the day, we're the ones who gotta make the plays."

The Steelers offense finished the season ranked 23rd in passing yards per game, 16th in rushing yards per game and 27th in points per game.

Pittsburgh will likely announce any staff changes within the week and begin searching fro replacements soon after.

