Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back says he's doing all he could.

Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. 

Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders. 

"I’ve never had a stat like that before," Harris said. "I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything. I try to control what I can control. I don’t know what more I can do other than just vocalize it. At the end of the day, everybody has to do their job."

This season, Harris has averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per rush. The offense has new pieces, and the second-year back said it's showing through eight games. 

"We lack a lot of experience, we lack a lot of discipline, accountability," Harris said.

Irritated with the unsuccessful season Harris, along with plenty other players, are showing their emotions. Despite a quarterback change and small signs of light, nothing has given the offense the spark they've been searching for all season. 

"Ain’t that crazy? You see what’s happening now," Harris said. "We said the same stuff last week. And the week before that."

