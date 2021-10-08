Najee Harris Reached Out to Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back has been in contact with a Hall of Famer.

PITTSBURGH -- After the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game with the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger mentioned a conversation with running back Najee Harris about a former Hall of Fame teammate.

"I keep telling Najee [Harris] to keep getting physical. You’re big. Be big," Roethlisberger said. "Play big. Run through tackles. Don’t avoid contact—make contact. Be scary. I remember, I got to pay with Jerome [Bettis]. Jerome created contact and it was a game-changer when he ran people over."

Harris said he and Roethlisberger didn't talk too much about Bettis's time in Pittsburgh, but he certainly knows of the former Steelers running back.

"I watched him whenever he played when I was young," Harris said. "I like Jerome [Bettis]. I spoke to Jerome a lot of times too, he's a cool dude."

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

The relationship between the former and current runner is developing well since Harris arrived in Pittsburgh. The next time Bettis is available, Harris has asked if the two can watch film together, something all Steelers fans are happy to hear.

"Whenever he comes back down here we're going to watch film together so he can give me keys on what to do better," Harris said. "That's really what I'm excited for."

Harris had his best performance of the season in Week 4, rushing for 62 yards and averaging 4.1 YPC. Through four games this season, the rookie has totaled 185 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Hopefully, a conversation with 'The Bus' continues to improve those numbers.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Broncos Expected to Have Healthy RB Duo vs. Steelers

Steelers Add Russell Wilson to QB Options for 2022

Can Steelers Turn It Around vs. Broncos?

Zach Banner's Plan to Return From IR

Steelers Thursday Injury Report