Najee Harris All Smiles for Steelers Offensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense was feeling great after their first 100-yard rushing day of the season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were all smiles after their 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

Maybe no one more than running back Najee Harris, though. The first-round rookie had his first 100-yard performance of his NFL career, rushing 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn't himself that he was happy for, though. Harris was all smiles because of the success of his offensive line.

The Steelers front five has received plenty of criticism during the first four weeks of the season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was sacked 10 times heading into Week 5 and the offense continued to struggle rushing the ball.

Week 5 told a different story.

"I was smiling for them," Harris said about his o-line. "Every time I see them smile. Because that's a good feeling right there. It makes you want to play better."

Watch Harris talk about his big men up front after the Steelers' win:

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Smith-Schuster to Have Surgery on Injured Shoulder

This is How Steelers Envisioned Offense

Steelers Investigating Spreading of Ashes on Heinz Field

Steelers Fear JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Miss Remainder of Season

Steelers Update Harris, Bush, Smith-Schuster Injuries