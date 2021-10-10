Steelers Give Update on Bush, Harris, Smith-Schuster Injuries

None of the Pittsburgh Steelers' in-game injuries returned to the field.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush is the latest player in black and gold to suffer a groin injury this season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the Steelers' win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and touched on the three injuries suffered in-game.

Bush left in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Robert Spillane. The injury was initial listed as a hurt leg but Tomlin said he's the latest member of the team with a groin issue.

Bush joins Cam Sutton and James Washington as current players missing time with the same injury. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Joe Haden have also missed time with groin troubles.

This is Bush's second groin injury of the season.

Running back Najee Harris left in the fourth quarter as well with cramps and was unable to return. He spent time on the sideline with trainers being stretched but was ultimately left off the field for the final drives.

Harris said after the game that he suffered cramps while at Alabama as well due to the humidity.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

JuJu Smith-Schuster Taken to Hospital With Injury

Najee Harris Rushes for First 100-Yard Game

Najee Harris Leaves Broncos Game With Injury

Devin Bush Leaves Broncos Game With Injury

Steelers Add Russell Wilson to QB Options for 2022