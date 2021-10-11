    • October 11, 2021
    Steelers Fearful JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Miss Remainder of Season

    The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout left in the first half against the Broncos with a shoulder injury.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve and is feared will miss the remainder of the season, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

    Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and had to be taken to the hospital afterwards. The injury happened on an end-around run where Smith-Schuster collided with Kareem Jackson and was in noticeable pain afterwards.

    The Steelers have no announced the exact injury Smith-Schuster suffered in the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday and provide an update.

    Pittsburgh will turn to Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson as they primary starters without Smith-Schuster. James Washington missed Week 5 with a groin injury. Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White are also available. 

