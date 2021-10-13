Patriots Sign Sean Davis to Practice Squad

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety joins his third team of the 2021 season.

The New England Patriots have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers' second-round pick Sean Davis to their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Davis signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason but was released after Week 1. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and played in two of the last three games.

Pittsburgh selected Davis 58th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 64 games, including 42 starts with the Steelers and recorded 259 tackles and five interceptions.

He re-signed with the Steelers last season after signing a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team and being released. He played in all 16 games and started once.

