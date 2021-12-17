NFL Reschedules Eagles vs. Washington Game

The NFL has now adjusted two games this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The NFL has now rescheduled its second game in Week 15 due to rising outbreaks of COVID-19 within clubhouses.

Only moments after changing the Cleveland Browns versus Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night, the NFL has postponed the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team game to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, according to SI's Albert Breer.

The Washington Football Team has dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the week, which has included positive tests for multiple starters, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

The NFL is still considering the movement of the Seattle Seahawks versus Las Angeles Rams game as well, while the Rams deal with an outbreak of their own.

