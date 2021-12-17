Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Steelers Are Stuck With What They’ve Got

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning over stones. Here's what they found.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the week turning over stones, but maybe there aren't any stones to turn. Find out what changes are coming - if any - and what can't be changed by this team. 

    Should the Steelers made adjustments or let things continue to mesh? Well, maybe they don't have a choice. 

    Will Joe Haden play again this season? His presence can fix a lot, but his injury might have opened the window for the solution this secondary needed - if he returns. 

    Should Ben Roethlisberger return in 2022? One Steelers legend believes so, and truthfully, he makes a lot of sense. 

    And, of course, our Week 15 picks and predictions. 

