Should the Steelers Give Ben Roethlisberger Another Shot?
The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided their most critical unit this season and it's bit them time and time again. But, if they can fix their offensive line this offseason, should they give Ben Roethlisberger another year at quarterback?
'Mean' Joe Greene believes Big Ben shouldn't be going anywhere. Despite many believing this is Roethlisberger's final season, the franchise's greatest player says to keep him around and build an actual team for him to win with.
Can that happen? Do the Steelers have the pieces and the capital to put together a Super Bowl contending team in 2022? And if they have those assets, should Roethlisberger be their quarterback?
