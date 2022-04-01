Skip to main content

Steelers Announce Minicamp Dates

The Pittsburgh Steelers release their 2022 offseason schedule.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2022 offseason dates and minicamp schedule, which starts at the end of May. 

The Steelers will open voluntary workouts on April 18 for veterans on the roster. Then, organized team activities (OTAs) will run from May 24 through June 9. Minicamp then runs June 14-16. 

Steelers complete offseason schedule:

  • May 24 - OTA 1
  • May 25 - OTA 2
  • May 26 - OTA 3
  • May 31- OTA 4
  • June 1 - OTA 5
  • June 2 - OTA 6
  • June 6 - OTA 7
  • June 7 - OTA 8
  • June 8 - OTA 9
  • June 9 - OTA 10
  • June 14 - Minicamp
  • June 15 - Minicamp
  • June 16 - Mandatory Minicamp

Steelers One of Nine Teams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu

Could Steelers Consider Karl Joseph Their Starting Safety?

Cam Heyward Pulls April Fools Joke on Steelers Fans

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

Steelers Scouting Report: CB Kaiir Elam

Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?

