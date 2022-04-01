Skip to main content

Cam Heyward Pulls April Fools Joke on Steelers Fans

HAHAHA, very funny, Cam.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward announced on Twitter that he was leaving the team. After initial shock from pretty much everyone, everyone quickly realize the defensive captain was simply taking place in the holiday. 

While April Fools Day leads to plenty of laughs, it is a bit of a nightmare in the NFL. Mini heart attacks happen throughout the day, and none will be bigger than thinking Heyward was leaving the Steelers. 

Hilarious, Cam. Thank you for getting the blood flowing first thing in the morning. 

And no, Heyward isn't leaving the Steelers. 

