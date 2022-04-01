Cam Heyward Pulls April Fools Joke on Steelers Fans

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward announced on Twitter that he was leaving the team. After initial shock from pretty much everyone, everyone quickly realize the defensive captain was simply taking place in the holiday.

While April Fools Day leads to plenty of laughs, it is a bit of a nightmare in the NFL. Mini heart attacks happen throughout the day, and none will be bigger than thinking Heyward was leaving the Steelers.

Hilarious, Cam. Thank you for getting the blood flowing first thing in the morning.

And no, Heyward isn't leaving the Steelers.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

Steelers Scouting Report: CB Kaiir Elam

Tyrann Mathieu Says Have Steelers Called

Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Plans Are Taking Shape

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Wants Their QB

NFL Analyst Still Calls Najee Harris Worst Pick of 2021