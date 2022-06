Steelers Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to return to Latrobe. Here are the dates.

PITTSBURH -- Off to Latrobe the Pittsburgh Steelers go. The team has officially announced their 2022 training camp dates as they prepare to head to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years.

Players are set to report on July 26 and first practice will be held on July 27 at 1:55 p.m. Their first padded practice will be held on Aug. 1 and their annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will be held on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Here's the Steelers' complete schedule:

Wednesday, July 27 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thursday, July 28 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Friday, July 29 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Saturday, July 30 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sunday, July 31 - No Practice

Mon., August 1 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 2 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 3 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 4 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 5 - 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)

Sat., August 6 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 7 - No Practice

Mon., August 8 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 9 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 10 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 11 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 12 - Practice Closed to the Public

Sat., August 13 - Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field (7 p.m. - KDKA-TV)

Sunday, August 14 - No practice

Mon., August 15 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 16 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 17 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 18 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 19 - Break Camp

