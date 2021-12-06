Steelers Active LB Robert Spillane

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated inside linebacker Robert Spillane from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Spillane tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing him to miss the Week 13 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Schobert played 100% of the snaps and Devin Bush played 88% of the snaps without Spillane available.

Spillane will be available for the Steelers this Thursday when they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 14. Pittsburgh still has offensive lineman Joe Haeg on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Unlikely to Have Two Players Against Vikings

Minkah Fitzpatrick Says T.J. Watt Should Win DPOY

Diontae Johnson Inspired Minkah Fitzpatrick to Improve This Season

John Leglue on Being Thrown Into Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Vikings