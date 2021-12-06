Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Active LB Robert Spillane

    The Pittsburgh Steelers re-gain linebacker Robert Spillane.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated inside linebacker Robert Spillane from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Spillane tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing him to miss the Week 13 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Joe Schobert played 100% of the snaps and Devin Bush played 88% of the snaps without Spillane available. 

    Spillane will be available for the Steelers this Thursday when they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 14. Pittsburgh still has offensive lineman Joe Haeg on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

