Steelers Add K Chris Boswell to Injured Reserve

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated defensive back Damontae Kazee from the injured reserve this week after he had fully recovered from a broken forearm and dislocated wrist. To make room, they moved placekicker Chris Boswell from the active roster to injured reserve.

Boswell suffered a right groin injury that kept him out of the Steelers' last game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team re-signed rookie Nick Sciba to fill in and he made both of his field goal attempts and an extra point in the loss.

Boswell has not practiced yet this week, so the Steelers will turn to a different leg. They signed Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Cheifs' practice squad and he will kick this week when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Activate DB Damontae Kazee from IR

Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season