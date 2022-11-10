Skip to main content

Steelers Add K Chris Boswell to Injured Reserve

To make room for Damontae Kazee, the Pittsburgh Steelers put Chris Boswell on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated defensive back Damontae Kazee from the injured reserve this week after he had fully recovered from a broken forearm and dislocated wrist. To make room, they moved placekicker Chris Boswell from the active roster to injured reserve. 

Boswell suffered a right groin injury that kept him out of the Steelers' last game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team re-signed rookie Nick Sciba to fill in and he made both of his field goal attempts and an extra point in the loss. 

Boswell has not practiced yet this week, so the Steelers will turn to a different leg. They signed Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Cheifs' practice squad and he will kick this week when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints. 

