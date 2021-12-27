Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their offensive line coach in the midst of a playoff hunt.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has left the team to accept a job at the University of Oregon, effective immediately.

Oregon is operating under new head coach Dan Lanning, who was targeting Klemm for the last week or so. Klemm was initially expected to leave the team after the season, but spoke with head coach Mike Tomlin on Monday and asked to leave the team.

Klemm will become the Ducks' offensive line coach, run game coordinator and assistant coach under Lanning. He last coached in college at UCLA in 2016.

The Steelers will now search for their third offensive line coach in the last three years. Meanwhile, a group that includes two rookie starters will lose their position coach in the midst of a playoff hunt.

