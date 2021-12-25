Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants a New Steelers Contract for Christmas

    The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout wants a new deal this holiday.
    PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrated Christmas eve with many of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, hosting a Steelers YouTube stream to talk about the holiday. 

    The wide receiver asked his teammates plenty of questions about the most magical time of year, but the one answer that stood out came from Smith-Schuster himself. 

    When asked what he wants for Christmas, Smith-Schuster said "I would want to re-sign with the Steelers for four more years. That would be nice."

    Smith-Schuster signed with the Steelers to a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason. Due to a season-ending shoulder injury, the 25-year-old played just five games this season. 

    The Steelers will have a significant increase in salary cap space this offseason as the cap is expected to rise nearly $25 million in 2022. 

