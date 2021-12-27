Steelers Playoff Push Stalled by Blowout to Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffer their biggest loss of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fall to 7-7-1 after a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers fell to the hands of another slow start, falling behind 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Capping off a 14-play drive, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed in for the game's first touchdown. After a Ben Roethlisberger interception off a flea-flicker, Patrick Mahomes marched the team back down the field to find Byron Pringle for a second score.

After allowing a field goal, Pittsburgh marched 82 yards to the Kansas City 18-yard line before being held up on a 3rd and 10. Dealing with 23 mile per hour winds, Chris Boswell's first attempt was no good.

The Chiefs marched back down the field to score their third touchdown of the half, moving the score to 23-0 after a missed PAT.

With 22 seconds remaining in the half, Kansas City missed a 39-yard field goal.

Following another touchdown from the Chiefs, the Steelers finally got on the board as Boswell redeemed his first miss with a 34-yard make with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Things didn't get better for the Steelers, as another Elliot Frye field goal moved score to 33-3. On the next drive, Ben Roethlisberger fumbled, which was recovered by Jarran Reed and taken to the Pittsburgh 15-yard line.

After putting the backups in, the Chiefs kicked another field goal, leaving the score at 36-3. A last-ditch effort by the Steelers led to a Diontae Johnson touchdown with three minutes left in the game.

Roethlisberger finished with 23 completions for 159 yards and a touchdown to an interception. Najee Harris rushed 19 times for 93 yards. Johnson led the receivers with six catches for 51 yards and a score.

On defense, Robert Spillane led the team with 13 tackles. Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith recorded a sack each.

Steelers vs. Chiefs Team Stats.

The Steelers will head back to Pittsburgh to host the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Pittsburgh currently sits outside the final wildcard spot, which is held by the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams will meet in Week 18 in Baltimore.

