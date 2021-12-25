Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

    The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain wasn't letting Harris avoid Christmas this year.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris is celebrating the Christmas holiday across the country from his hometown in California. 

    It wasn't the most festive holiday season for Harris, who admitted he didn't even have a tree set up in his home. However, his captain Cameron Heyward heard the news and made sure he set up his rookie running back. 

    Heyward showed up to Harris' home with a tree - a small one Harris admits - and told him to decorate it so he could send Heyward a picture and Heyward could send it to head coach Mike Tomlin. 

    “He said, ‘do you have any lights on at your house or a Christmas tree?” Najee said. “He said, ‘I’ll buy you a Christmas tree, you gotta put it up, post it, and send me a picture.'"

    Around the Steelers locker room, Harris is known as The Grinch this time of year. His teammates are working on it, though, even if the rookie isn't giving in too much on Christmas day.

    "I’m gonna just chill, I guess," Harris said. "Eat some noodles. I don’t know. I mean it’s just me in there, you think I watch (Christmas) movies by myself? I might watch ‘Spiderman.’

    "They call me ‘The Grinch.’ I don’t know, Merry Christmas, I guess."

