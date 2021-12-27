Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Two Steelers Injured in Loss to Chiefs

    The Pittsburgh Steelers had two injuries against the Chiefs.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and had two players leave the game with injuries. 

    Offensive linemen Trai Turner and Kendrick Green were both injured against the Chiefs. Turner suffered a knee injury and Green a calf, head coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game. 

    Green was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer late in the game. Hassenauer and Joe Haeg would be the only backup linemen with center experience available without Green moving forward. 

    Tomlin did mentioned T.J. Watt's reported cracked ribs but said the injury was not significant enough for Watt to miss playing time. Tomlin categorized it as a "minor injury."

    The Steelers will have an extra day of preparation before hosting the Cleveland Browns on Monday night in Week 17. 

