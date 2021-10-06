Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Returns to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland is returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the previous four weeks on Injured Reserve.

McFarland was placed on IR with a knee injury prior to the Steelers' Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. He rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown in three games during the preseason.

The Steelers now have 21 days to activate McFarland off IR. If the team does not activate him before that time he will remain on the list for the remainder of the season.

The Steelers are operating with Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage at running back as of now. Through four games, Harris has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps each week.

