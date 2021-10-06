Steelers Among Teams That Could Afford Stephon Gilmore

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL teams who have the resources to bring in free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to Over The Cap.

OTC's Jason Fitzgerald published a breakdown of which teams "could afford" Gilmore after his release from the Patriots. The expectation is the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year will expect at least $15 million this season.

Fitzgerald explains that if Gilmore does not sign this week, his cap hit would be between $10 million and $10.83 million for the year. He provides a full breakdown of those numbers.

"A team would pay a base salary of $1.15386M, which would prorate out to $833,333, along with a $10 million signing bonus," Fitzgerald writes. "Of that $10 million, just $2 million would count in 2021 and $8 million would be pushed to 2022 if the contract voids before an extension is signed. That would bring the all in charge for 2021 to $2.83 million."

In that price range, the Steelers could be a team to make it happen.

"The Jaguars, Panthers, Eagles, Broncos, and Football Team could pretty much do a straight contract without void years if they wanted," Fitzgerald writes. "The Bengals, Chargers, Seahawks, Steelers, Browns, and Texans could probably lessen the amount of void money. The Packers, Titans, Jets, Raiders, Cowboys, 49ers, Bills, Vikings, Lions, Buccaneers, and Chiefs would have to be closer to what I have here as the way to do the contract.

The Steelers have roughly $10.9 million in available cap space, according to OTC. Gilmore started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a groin injury but is expected to be healthy and ready to play in the coming weeks.

