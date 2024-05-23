All Steelers

Former Steelers' Antonio Brown Files Bankruptcy

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout has filed for bankruptcy after a string of financial debts.

Noah Strackbein

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has filed bankruptcy following a string of financial headlines, according to WNYT's Michael Goot.

According to Goot, Brown owes nearly $3 million to eight different creditors. This includes $1.2 million to Anton Tumanov, who works for a moving company and sued Brown for alleged assault. He also reportedly owes $970,000 to Zul Qarnain Natambu, a hip hop artist and fashion designer, $312,000 to a marketing firm, $169,000 to a law firm and roughly $83,000 in credit card debt.

Brown posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he filed bankruptcy, using it as a social media bit to boost his CTESPN network.

Brown's post-NFL career has been filled with headlines about his financial decisions and legal troubles. This includes warrants for his arrest due to unpaid child support, lawsuits claiming he did not pay for services and goods and the purchase of the Arena team Albany Empire, which eventually collapsed due to unpaid dues and fees.

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.