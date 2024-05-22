Watch: Steelers' Justin Fields Shows Off Impressive Footwork
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two dynamic quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and the two are wasting no times showing off their athleticism at Organized Team Activities.
With the running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks all working alongside each other, the skill positions took part in a footwork drill focused on protecting the ball while concentrating on their field vision. With little issues, both Wilson and Fields moved effortlessly through the drill.
The Steelers came into OTAs with Wilson in "poll position" for the starting job. Fields opened up about the situation, saying he respects having two quarterbacks compete, but he didn't come to Pittsburgh to sit on the bench.
It'll be an interesting summer for the Steelers offense as they look to find their starting quarterback. And with the playmaking ability both carry, there should be plenty of highlight reel moments in Pittsburgh.
