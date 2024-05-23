New Steelers Trade Target Could be Emerging
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hunted wide receivers all offseason on the trade market and free agency in the lead up to the start of Organized Team Activities this week but as the team convened for the first time, they still hadn't added to a position that still has plenty of holes.
But a new trade target could be on the market for the Steelers. 49ers reserve Jauan Jennings is skipping OTAs with his team, according to a report from Grant Cohn of All 49ers, and is likely doing it to secure a contract extension of his own as he nears the end of his rookie deal.
"It's clear that neither Jennings nor [Brandon] Aiyuk wants to play on the final year of their contract because if they get injured, they could lose lots of money in the future. They want financial security. Who doesn't?" Cohn wrote. "They also want to cash in while they're coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Jennings in particular was outstanding against the Chiefs -- he likely would have been the Super Bowl MVP had the 49ers won. So now's a good time to push for an extension."
Cohn added that he predicts the 49ers could land Jennings for a two-year deal worth $10 million. The Steelers could trade for Jennings then give him a cheap, short-term extension to capitalize on his prime years.
Jennings has only accounted for 78 receptions, 963 yards and 7 touchdowns over three seasons, including 19 receptions during the 2023 season. But he came up with multiple clutch plays during the 49ers' Super Bowl run, becoming a reliable set of hands for Brock Purdy.
Outside of George Pickens, the Steelers' receivers room looks thin. They're counting on big things from 2024 draft pick Roman Wilson and 2023 pick Calvin Austin III. Outside of that, there's Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scottie Miller and a smattering of options on reserve/futures contracts. But the Steelers have been pursuing a proven wide receiver and Jennings could give them that if he becomes available.
