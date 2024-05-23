All Steelers

Former Falcons WR Lands on Steelers IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has reverted to Injured Reserve.

Noah Strackbein

Jul 27, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris (86) catches a pass during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris (86) catches a pass during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move after the first day of Organized Team Activities, waiving Keilahn Harris with an injury designation. After the former Atlanta Falcons wideout cleared waivers, he reverted to Pittsburgh's Injured Reserve, where he could remain for an extended period of time.

Harris will remain on the Steelers IR unless the team releases him with an injury settlement. Typically, if that happens, it means the player could return to the field during the upcoming season and would like to test his options on the open market.

Harris was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma Baptist University last season and spent most of the year on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. He was the team's third-leading receiver during the preseason and came to Pittsburgh, following offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

He signed a reserve/futures deal with the Steelers at the end of last season but will now wait to see the severity of his injury before trying to play in 2024. What the injury is is unknown.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.