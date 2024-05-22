Steelers CB Cory Trice Gives Positive Injury Update
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year cornerback Cory Trice Jr. is back on the field as the team begins Organized Team Activities, but he isn't doing everything just yet. Speaking with media after practice, he confirmed that he's being held back from team drills, but will be ready to return as a full participant by training camp.
Trice suffered an ACL injury on the first day of padded practice last training camp. The seventh-round pick rehabbed throughout the season and is set to return with an opportunity to compete for playing time behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.
It's a slow process for Trice, who has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, but it's nothing new. After tearing his ACL in college, he said this time around was like "deja vu" and is easier.
The Steelers will keep Trice to a limited participant throughout OTAs and minicamp and hope he can hit the ground running in Latrobe with a shot to earn playing time in the secondary.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Watch: Justin Fields Shows Off Impressive Footwork
- Former CB Wants to Return to Steelers
- Former QB Makes Huge Prediction About Steelers' Russell Wilson
- Steelers Opponent Suffers Massive Blow Ahead of Season
- Steelers Sign Former Titans RB