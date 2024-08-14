Steelers Rival, Ravens Star Involved in Car Accident
PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' AFC North foes, received news that Mark Andrews, one of their star players, was involved in a car accident while driving to the team's practice facility on Wednesday morning.
Andrews was evaluated by the Ravens' medical staff after arriving and did not suffer any injuries according to an official statement from the team. He went on to join the club for morning meetings with the expectation that he will return to practice in the upcoming days.
"Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the Under Armour Performance Center early Wednesday morning," the team said via a statement on X. "Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the Ravens' training facility and did not sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings."
As part of the statement, Andrews thanked everyone for their well wishes while also preaching the importance of exercising proper driving habits.
"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."
Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowler and former First-team All-Pro tight end who led Baltimore in receiving touchdowns during the 2023 season.
