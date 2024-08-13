Steelers Offer to Brandon Aiyuk Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are pushing to land a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. At this point, the 49ers are trying to get a deal done themselves, but if not, the Steelers are the last man standing. And more details have been revealed about their latest offer.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Steelers and the 49ers would get a deal done "in a matter of seconds" if San Francisco caved and decided to move on. Currently, the main objective for the 49ers is to ink Aiyuk to a new contract, but no solid ground has been made on that front.
So, if Aiyuk doesn't end up in San Francisco this season, he'll seemingly become a Steeler. That means Pittsburgh gave up trade compensation to the 49ers, but it also means they're going to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal themselves.
There have been plenty of guesses about what the Steelers would offer Aiyuk, but now, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, that number is out. While the guesstimate was around $30 million per season, the real number is a bit lower, sitting at $28 million per year.
"The Patriots offered a deal in excess of $30 million per year. New England also has a rookie head coach, rookie quarterback, and sits on the other side of the country from where Aiyuk grew up, went to college, and has played as a pro. The Steelers’ offer was around $28 million per year that several other receivers (DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown) got this offseason. They’re stable, with a Super Bowl-winning head coach, but haven’t won at the level the Niners have of late, and don’t have geographic appeal, either," Breer wrote in his mailbag.
The Steelers have the luxury of two cheap quarterbacks this season, but next year, they'll have decisions to make. Still, paying a wide receiver top money is a move many teams around the league make, and Pittsburgh is no exception. While it won't be as easy as it is right now, they should be able to keep everyone under contract without any worries in 2025 as well.
This is still a wait-and-see situation, but one that is coming closer to a resolution with each day that passes. And right now, it's just the 49ers and Steelers waiting to see who ends up with Aiyuk.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more