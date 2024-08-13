Steelers, 49ers Agree on Trade Terms for Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers have agreed in principle to a trade that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the east coast, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Now, both teams are waiting for the wide receiver to make this decision.
According to Rapoport, the 49ers have a deal on the table for Aiyuk and are hoping he accepts. The move would lock up the wideout long-term in San Francisc, but end all trade discussions with the Steelers.
At the same time, the 49ers and Steelers have agreed to terms on a deal that is working as a backup plan for the wide receiver. If Aiyuk does not accept the 49ers' deal, he will be traded to Pittsburgh and sign a long-term extension with the Steelers instead.
The Steelers have been in wait-and-see mode all weekend as they try to land Aiyuk. The 49ers have remained consistent that they would like to sign the All-Pro to a deal, but with little movement on an extension, both sides are hitting crossroads. As for Pittsburgh and Aiyuk, they are believed to have a deal in place that would make him nearly a $30 million per year receiver.
The Steelers will likely have to give up multiple draft picks in exchange for Aiyuk, but the exact compensation for a trade is not known at this time. After going back and forth with negotiations, the team could have upped their offer, and the last known move was a "strong offer" to the 49ers.
Aiyuk would join George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin in the receiver room for the Steelers. Rookie Roman Wilson is also expected to return by the start of the regular season after suffering an ankle sprain during training camp.
