Bills Shut Down Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their second preseason game. This week they are hosting the Buffalo Bills for a joint practice at St. Vincent College, followed by a matchup at Acrisure Stadium. For the Steelers this meant getting a chance to see former wide receiver Chase Claypool in action. Unfortunately, it seems they will not get that chance.
The former Steelers receiver will not participate in the joint practice or in the preseason game because of an injury. It was reported by Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, Claypool was placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2024 campaign. She shared the update on her X account.
"The Bills have placed wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) on injured reserve," she wrote. "Originally described as a day-to-day injury, Claypool has mised most of camp."
Claypool was originally drafted by the Steelers in the second round (49th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Notre Dame. Born in Abbotsford, British Columbia, the Canadian-born receiver had extremely high expectations early in his NFL career. Possessing a rare combination of size and speed, he quickly became an intriguing young player with the Steelers.
During his rookie season in Pittsburgh, he caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as he became a deep ball weapon. He followed that up with 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore in the NFL.
Despite the impressive production as a young player in the NFL, his relationship with the Steelers' organization strained during his third season, resulting in the team shipping him off to the Chicago Bears for a second round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick was later used to select defensive back Joey Porter Jr.
Since his departure, life in the NFL has been a much tougher road for the receiver. In a season and a half with the Bears, he caught just 18 passes for less than 200 yards and a single touchdown.
2023 was no different for Claypool. He split the season between the Bears and the Miami Dolphins but failed to make an impact for either team. In total, he played in 12 games and hauled in just eight receptions for 77 yards and a score.
Now on his fourth organization, it's unclear if he will play in 2024. If he does return to health, there may not be room for him on the Bills, leaving the once promising receiver in search of a new NFL home.
