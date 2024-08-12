Commanders Showing Interest in Former Steelers WR
WASHINGTON -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has received an invitation to try out for the Washington Commanders, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC.
Bryant will try out for his second NFL team in two years, after being a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad for two months in December 2023 and January 2024.
Since Bryant's last season in the NFL in 2018 with the then Oakland Raiders, Bryant has been a member of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, the IFL's Massachusetts Pirates, the Fan Controlled Football League's Beasts and the XFL's Vegas Vipers.
The Commanders are looking to bolster their wide receiver room which experienced some turnover in the offseason. Curtis Samuel left for the Buffalo Bills while the team brought in Oladmide Zaccheus and drafted Luke McCaffery in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
In order to make the roster, Bryant will have to likely beat out players such as Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle and Jamison Crowder. Additionally, the Commanders added running back Austin Ekeler in the offseason, who has 3,884 receiving yards across 7 seasons.
Bryant played three seasons for the Steelers between 2014 and 2017 after being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Clemson. As a Steelers receiver, Bryant caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Bryant will see if his separation and length can still translate to the highest level of professional football. If Bryant makes the team, he will be receiving passes from the most recent Heisman Trophy Winner, Jayden Daniels.
It is quite possible that Bryant can make the Commanders roster, as they have shown favor to new signings rather than those brought in by the old staff. That being said, Bryant has been out of the NFL for 6 years at this point, and will need to prove that he is still able to compete at the NFL level before a discussion of how he would fit on the roster can even start.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more