Report: Steelers, Brandon Aiyuk Trade Would Be Done in 'Seconds'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk continues, but it appears the black and gold have offered all they're willing to. Now, they're sitting back and waiting to see if the moment presents itself. And while the San Francisco 49ers' first option is to ink a long-term deal with the wide receiver, they may give in and send him to Pittsburgh.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the 49ers want to sign Aiyuk before anything else. The two sides recently engaged in further contract talks, but those conversations have reportedly quieted. So, they'll see how things turn out. And if no deal gets done, San Francisco and the Steelers could have a deal done "in a matter of seconds."
"I believe based on every conversation I’ve had, if the 49ers say, ‘Hey, Omar Khan, Pittsburgh Steelers. Deal done, we’re sending him to you.’ Boom. The deal’s done in a matter of seconds. And then the contract’s done in a matter of minutes as well," Garafolo said.
According to league sources, the 49ers are asking for a "king's ransom" in return for Aiyuk. However, the 49ers have not denied the Steelers latest offer, and are rather working to try and figure things out with their wide receiver.
"They made an offer and it’s pretty clear by the fact that nothing is done that that offer wasn’t good enough for Brandon Aiyuk’s liking," Garafolo reported.
Pittsburgh seems to be the last man standing when it comes to the Aiyuk saga, and if no deal gets done in San Francisco, they may make a move rather quickly.
The latest reports claim the Steelers made a "strong offer" for Aiyuk, but the exact compensation is unknown. Depending on how contract talks go in the upcoming days, we may learn.
