Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Almost Became a Jaguar

The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end tells the story of almost joining two other teams.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth almost didn't end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the night of the 2021 NFL Draft, he was passed up not once, but twice, by teams who said they would draft him.

Freiermuth spoke with Adam Breneman on his new podcast about how the Jacksonville Jaguars called and said they would draft him in the second round. Then, they went and selected offensive tackle Walker Littler.

"I really thought I was gonna go to Jacksonville really with [tight ends coach Tyler Bowen]," Freiermuth said. "They called me and they were like, 'Hey, we're going to draft you at pick [pick 45]."

Freiermuth also mentioned he believed the Tennessee Titans would select him but they didn't call with the 53rd pick.

"I was like, 'alright, this is ridiculous," Freiermuth said. "So, I shut my ringer off."

And then, the Steelers called.

"My phone started buzzing from Pittsburgh," Freiermuth said. "I really thought it was Bowers calling me so I answered and it was Mike Tomlin."

The rest is history, but the Steelers tight end said he's thankful he didn't end up a Jaguar.

"I'm happy I didn't go to [Jacksonville]," Freiermuth said.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Wan'Dale Robinson Shines in Front of Steelers

Zach Banner Says Goodbye to Steelers, Fans

Steelers One of Nine Teams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu

Could Steelers Consider Karl Joseph Their Starting Safety?

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?