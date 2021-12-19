Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Inactives vs. Titans

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rule out five players against the Tennessee Titans.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. 

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs are all out for the Steelers. 

    Johnson (foot) and Buggs (ankle) were ruled out with injuries over the weekend. The Steelers will have Robert Spillane available at inside linebacker, but without Buggs, are limited to Henry Mondeaux, Carlos Davis and Isaiahh Loudermilk at nose tackle. 

    Montavius Adams is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Rader was initially listed as questionable with a hip injury but will not play in Week 15.

    The Steelers will have cornerback Joe Haden available after missing the last four games with a foot injury. Haden is expected to start alongside Cameron Sutton on the outside.

    Check out the Titans Inactives here.

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Titans

    Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

    Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Titans

    Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash

    Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

    USATSI_17028959_168388034_lowres
    News

    Titans Inactives vs. Steelers

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16094571_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Titans

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15142823_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers CB Joe Haden Will Play Against Titans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17327948_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers vs. Titans Preview: Time to Give Ben Roethlisberger the Offense

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Titans Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17153946_168388034_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 15 vs. Titans

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17173101_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Reschedules Rams vs. Seahawks Game

    Dec 17, 2021