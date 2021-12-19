Steelers Inactives vs. Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers rule out five players against the Tennessee Titans.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs are all out for the Steelers.

Johnson (foot) and Buggs (ankle) were ruled out with injuries over the weekend. The Steelers will have Robert Spillane available at inside linebacker, but without Buggs, are limited to Henry Mondeaux, Carlos Davis and Isaiahh Loudermilk at nose tackle.

Montavius Adams is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rader was initially listed as questionable with a hip injury but will not play in Week 15.

The Steelers will have cornerback Joe Haden available after missing the last four games with a foot injury. Haden is expected to start alongside Cameron Sutton on the outside.

Check out the Titans Inactives here.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Titans

Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Titans

Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19



Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash

Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree