Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Titans Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add and lose a player prior to kickoff against the Titans.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have called up and downgraded players ahead of kickoff with the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. 

    The Steelers have officially ruled defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs out with an ankle injury after initially listing him as questionable. Buggs will now miss his third-straight game due to the injury, leaving Henry Mondeuax, Carlos Davis and Isaiahh Loudermilk as Pittsburgh's nose tackle depth. 

    Montavius Adams remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    The Steelers have also elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive list for the game. This will allow Coward to play against the Titans and revert back to the practice squad afterwards without passing through waivers. 

    Pittsburgh did not activate J.C. Hassenauer to the 53-man roster this week after he returned to practice after spending the last three weeks on Injured Reserve with a pectoral injury. The Steelers also placed lineman B.J. Finney (back) on IR. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

    Read More

    Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

    Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Titans

    Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash

    Should Steelers Give Ben Roethlisberger Another Shot?

    Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

    USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Titans Game

    just now
    USATSI_17153946_168388034_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Steelers Don't Need to Live a Life After Joe Haden

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_16833825_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 15 vs. Titans

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17173101_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Reschedules Rams vs. Seahawks Game

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17346878_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Reschedules Eagles vs. Washington Game

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17207522_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Reschedules Browns vs. Raiders Game

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17346793_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Considering Rescheduling Browns-Raiders Game

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17255591_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Dec 17, 2021