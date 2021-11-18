Ben Roethlisberger Preparing to Play Against Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still engaging while away from the team.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is planning to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, offensive coordinator Matt Canada told media.

Canada said he and Roethlisberger have spoken every day this week and Roethlisberger is preparing for the Chargers as if he'll play.

"It's almost like last year, all the Zoom meetings," Canada said. "We've all got practice at that. He's very much engaged watching practice and knowing what's going on."

Roethlisberger has also spoken to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan about the team's gameplan and has attended meeting virtually. Right now, the Steelers are preparing a plan for Rudolph to start but will plug Roethlisberger into it if he's available.

Roethlisberger will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free before returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

